How is this even possible? While most are dark until the spring, a drive-in theater has just opened downtown Detroit and will show movies outdoors all winter.



I don't have to remind you that 2020 was a year of many firsts. (Let's spin this in a positive direction.) The Capri Drive-In movie theater in Southwest Michigan continued to show movies long after a typical season, remaining open into December for the first time in its 56-year history. Even as Michigan theaters finally reopened in October of 2020 after a protracted shutdown, some fans were reluctant to buy a ticket.

When the winds of change blow, some people build walls and others build windmills. -Ancient Chinese proverb

Midwest theater company Emagine entertainment decided to take it outside, opening Monroe Street Drive-In downtown Detroit...in December. I don't have to tell you that it's cold in Michigan in December. It's also cold in Michigan in January, in February, and you probably still don't want to roll down the windows most nights in March.

The concept was such a success that Monroe Street Drive-In is open again, downtown in "The D." During its 2020 inaugural season, more than 1,500 cars paid the $20 admission to drive through the gate and lined up neatly in rows to run the heater and defroster to enjoy movies on the towering screen with the city skyline in the background. Lines are painted for 62 vehicles, and the Monroe Street Drive-In also has seating for up to 26 more people in 2 and 4-person outdoor pods, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Although it's hard to eat popcorn with mittens, they do have a snack bar, or you can order delivery from one of the many downtown Detroit restaurants.

So, if you're still not excited about the indoor movie theater experience, even though it is winter, you can still take it outside at this Michigan drive-in movie theater open all year round.

