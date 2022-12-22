That's a big puppy!

Today, for Dog Days, we had the pleasure of meeting the very calm and very kind puppy, Wilma.

She's only 3 months old but, just by looking at her, you would think she's almost full-grown! That being said, while the SPCA doesn't identify dogs by breed (only because they often don't know where the puppies come from) they are guessing that Wilma might grow to be close to 100 lbs. Even sitting in my tall office chair, she can already reach my knees. As I said, she's a big girl!

Wilma would make a fantastic family pet for any household. She does have littermates currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan all of which, including Wilma, are ready for adoption.

If you feel like you're the perfect home for Wilma, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here to arrange a meet and greet.

Let's Talk About Holidays and Pets

Growing up, it was popular to see pets given as gifts in movies, tv shows, and even in real life. The problem with the idea of pets as gifts is that...they're living things. And, if you're giving a dog or a cat to a friend, you might not know if they're actually ready for the responsibility of caring for an animal long-term.

The result may be the return of the pet to the shelter which is heartbreaking for everyone involved.

Instead, the SPCA of SW Michigan offers vouchers/gift certificates. You can pay for the adoption fee of an animal currently at the SPCA and the recipient of the gift can pick out their own animal.

We're making an effort to help all animals at the SPCA find their new homes. And, with the shelter at capacity, we want to make sure those homes are forever homes. If you're interested in purchasing a gift certificate, you can stop by the SPCA during normal business hours.