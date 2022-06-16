If you're not making unintelligible noises after seeing a picture of this dog, then I don't know what to do for you.

Today for Dog Days, we met little, itty-bitty, Squirt. She's 2-months-old and weighs approximately three pounds.

Her tiny stature is no measure of the amount of love she has to give because she immediately wants to give you nothing but kisses as soon as she meets you. She's a cuddler, she's playful...honestly, she's the perfect addition to any home.

While she's not available today (6/16/22), she will be available at the free adoption event at Callender Commerical tomorrow.

Wait, What Free Adoption Event?

I'm so glad you asked.

Tomorrow, Friday, 6/17, Callender Commercial is hosting an adoption event from 1-6 pm at 628 W Milham Ave in Portage. They will be covering all adoption fees for animals adopted during the event. The goal is to find forever homes for at least 40 animals that are currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

If you're not able to adopt, you're more than welcome to drop off a donation that will then be given to the SPCA of SW Michigan. You can see a full list of requested donations here.

How Else Can I Help?

Across the nation, adoption rates are on the decline including here in Kalamazoo. Even if you can't adopt, there are plenty of ways you can help the SPCA of SW Michigan as they work hard to find these animals their new forever homes.

As mentioned above, you can donate. Whether it's a monetary donation or an item from their list, it goes a long way.

You can foster. Fostering animals is a great way to relieve the pressure and stress on both the shelter and the animal that you're fostering. By welcoming an animal into your home, you're freeing up space for the SPCA to help even more animals while giving that animal a comfortable place to just relax. The SPCA provides the food and any medicines needed. All that's required of you is space.

You can volunteer. From walking dogs to front desk help, the SPCA of SW Michigan is always looking for volunteers. A little bit of help makes a huge difference.

Find more information on fostering and volunteering here.

Can't get enough puppies? I can't say I blame you. So, here you go!

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies