Puppy and kitten season is officially here and, let me tell you...these babies are CUTE.

Today, for Dog Days, we met little Sable, an 8-10 week old puppy currently available for adoption at the SPCA of SW Michigan.

Sable is a puppy meaning she'll need lots of attention and training, something we always like to remind people of when they're considering adoption. Also, if Sable happens to be adopted by the time you read this, not to worry. She has a number of identical littermates at the SPCA who are also available for adoption.

If you're considering adopting there are a couple of things to know:

If you have other dogs in the home, the SPCA always recommends a meet and greet first in a neutral space at the SPCA to make sure everyone gets along If you rent, you must bring a copy of your lease stating you're allowed to have animals in the residence.

Other than those two things, you're good to go! Simply contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here or stop by today to see if Sable is right for you.

I Can't Adopt but, I Still Want to Help.

Not everyone is in the place to adopt a new animal. Maybe your work schedule is too demanding. Maybe you have plans to move in the near future and can't afford to do so with an animal. Maybe you can't afford to take care of a new animal in general. All of those things are understandable.

But, if you're still interested in helping the animals at the SPCA, there are other things you can do besides adopting.

1. Volunteering

Whether it's walking the dogs, helping with IT work, or just helping at the front desk, the SPCA of SW Michigan is always looking for volunteers. Read more here.

2. Fostering

Fostering an animal is a great way to give that animal a break from the shelter and to help them socialize which will, in turn, make them even more adoptable. Don't worry about the cost. The SPCA covers the cost of food and medications. All that's required of you is a place for them to rest and, perhaps, some playtime too. But, that feels more like a reward than a requirement.

You can learn more about fostering here.

Empty the Shelters Event

This morning, Katie Timber shared that, currently, about 73% of shelters nationwide are over capacity. That includes the SPCA of SW Michigan which is a no-kill shelter.

Thankfully, with organizations like the Bissell Pet Foundation, adoptions are easier with the Empty the Shelters events. From May 2nd through May 15th, the Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoptions nationwide which includes the SPCA of SW Michigan. During that time, adoption fees will be reduced to $25.

Contact the SPCA of SW Michigan to see which days they're participating and let's help these animals get out of the shelters and into their forever homes.

