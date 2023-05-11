Spice Up Your Life with River, Now Up for Adoption in Kalamazoo

Is your life boring? Too predictable? Need something to spice it up?

Then, allow me to introduce you to the adorably feisty, full-of-energy kitten named River.

River will undoubtedly keep you on your toes. She's playful and demands your attention exactly when she wants it. She's also obsessed with pets and, from observing her for a short time, is easily distracted by whatever catches her attention. She's SO cute.

This is me opening the door to her carrier to try and get some pictures. She instantly started rubbing on Katie's hand without even taking a step out of the carrier:

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

River is only 8 weeks old and will require a little patience. I recommend buying scratching posts, laser toys, and perhaps a battery-operated mouse to scooch around your floors and keep her entertained. Yes, of course, they make those:

If you're interested in bringing this bundle of joy and energy into your life, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here.

By the way, the SPCA currently has tons of pediatric animals. I'm not sure if they're all up for adoption at this very moment but, there will definitely be a lot of babies needing new homes.

But, the Adults Need Homes, Too

Yes, they do.

There are a number of animals who have been at the SPCA of SW Michigan for over 3 months. Some have been there for years. And they all need a forever home.

That's why the SPCA, through the Bissel Foundation's Empty the Shelters Event, is offering reduced adoption fees for long-stay animals still under their care.

The great thing about adult animals? They've usually calmed down significantly. Meaning, when you want to chill on the couch, they're right there by your side.

If kittens or puppies aren't for you, consider adopting one of these lovely dogs that have been at the shelter for far too long.

20 Michigan-Themed Pet Names That Don't Suck Looking for a Michigan-themed pet name that you're not going to hate? Check these out.