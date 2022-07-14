This Little Pup, Named Piglet, Would Be Perfect For a Family Home

It's Dog Days!

This is Piglet, the sweetest little dachshund mix you'll ever meet. Piglet is just one in a litter of siblings currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. All of which are available for adoption!

Piglet is about a year old. She weighs less than 15 pounds and does great around kids, cats, other dogs...basically, she's the perfect family pet. And, I mean, look at that precious face!

Piglet also does extremely well on the leash. Something that's not often common for dogs this young.

Piglet is up to date on her vaccines and ready to find her new home. Speaking of which, even if you're not adopting Piglet, right now is prime time to adopt a pet thanks to The Bissell Pet Foundation.

For their Empty the Shelters event, which is going on until the end of July, animal adoptions are only $50 with Bissell covering the rest. Currently, and sadly, there are close to 130 animals at the SPCA of SW Michigan. If you've been considering adopting you can see all of the animals currently available for adoption here.

If you can't adopt but would like to either foster animals or volunteer to help at the SPCA of SW Michigan, both are needed and would be well appreciated. Learn more at spcaswmich.org.

Do you like baseball? Great! This is another easy way to help the SPCA of SW Michigan. This Saturday, July 16th, it's Bark in the Park with the Kalamazoo Growlers. A portion of ticket sales will go to the SPCA of SW Michigan:

Supporting the local team and helping the animals at the same time? That sounds like a win-win.

