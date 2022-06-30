This cat legitimately looks like she's wearing mittens and it's just too cute.

This is Paws. Paws is about three years old and was surrendered to the SPCA of SW Michigan due to owner allergies. As soon as she came out of her carrier, it was clear why they gave her this name. Check out those mitts!

Paws gets along great with other cats, seems to do well with dogs, and babies too! But, as a warning, absolutely hates going in the carrier. However, I've yet to meet a cat that likes going in the carrier so...it's understandable.

Imagine getting used to a home and then having it suddenly ripped away from you. That's what happened to Paws. And, that's why we need to find her a home sooner rather than later. If you're interested in adopting Paws, you can contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here or just stop by during their normal business hours.

Even if you're not interested in adopting Paws, stop by the SPCA of SW Michigan anyway. They have a ton of animals that are awaiting their forever homes. Take a look at all of the animals currently available for adoption on their website.

If you can believe it, the 4th of July weekend is already here. With it comes lots of fireworks and lots of anxiety-ridden animals. Unfortunately, some animals escape their homes or yards during those fireworks because they're so scared.

The SPCA of SW Michigan is doing what they can to help. But, they need you to help, too. That's why they're doing this:

If you have any questions about borrowing a crate or what to do if you notice a stray in your neighborhood, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan at 269-344-1474.

