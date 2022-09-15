Meet Onyx, the jet-black puppy who instantly stole our hearts this morning during Dog Days.

He was, at one point, at the SPCA of SW Michigan with a litter mate but now he's all alone as he awaits his forever home. Onyx is about 3 months old, has a very calm demeanor, and loves hugs and kisses:

He does fine around babies, other dogs, and cats, too. Honestly, he's the quietest puppy I've met in a long time. He'd be perfect in any home that's willing to show him some love.

If you think Onyx is the one for you, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here. Or, just stop by at 6955 West KL Avenue during their normal business hours. You can also see all of the other dogs and cats that are ready for their forever homes here.

For all of the runners out there (walkers, too), there's an event coming up this weekend that you don't want to miss.

The SPCA of SW Michigan is hosting their 12th annual 5k Doggie Dash at Spring Valley Park in Kalamazoo. While online registration has ended, they are taking walk-in registration on the day of the event. Yes, your dog can participate. But, they must be leashed at all times. You do not have to have a dog to participate. Learn more below:

Need to stop for a snack or drink after the run? Check out these 4 spots in Kalamazoo with dog-friendly patios:

