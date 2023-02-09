This Big Puppy, Lillie, Is Up For Adoption Today in Kalamazoo

I, truly, cannot believe this puppy hasn't been adopted yet.

Today, for Dog Days, we met the adorable Lillie. Lillie is just a puppy, about 4 or 5 months old. She definitely is a pittie mix so, her size is a little difficult to determine. But, when she's this big at 4 or 5 months, expect her to grow even more.

She loves to play, loves to be in someone's lap, and, apparently, loves to sit with her legs crossed, too:

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

Get our free mobile app

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

Lillie has been at the shelter for a couple of months now and is ready to find that new home asap. She's seen puppies come and go from the shelter. Now, it's her turn.

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

If you're interested in adopting Lillie, you can contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here. As well, if you have another dog in the home, you're encouraged to set up a meet and greet between your dog and Lily to make sure that everyone gets along.

As always, you can see all of the adoptable animals currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan here.

Speed Dating...With Dogs

If you're looking for something to do on Valentine's Day, why not try speed dating...but with dogs?

The SPCA is constantly trying to find these animals their new homes and this, to me, is such a cute way to do it. Entry is free, hot cocoa, coffee, and cookies will be served, and the event kicks off at 4 p.m. Learn more below:

Yes, you can bring a date but, it's not required.

Speaking of Valentine's Day, if you're looking for a nice date night idea, either this Valentine's Day weekend or any other day, check out these local wineries:

10 Southwest Michigan Wineries Perfect for Date Night Looking for a nice outing for your next date night? You can try some wine at these 10 SW Michigan wineries