Have you ever made eye contact with an animal and instantly fallen in love? If your answer is no...that's about to change.

Meet Lexis. Lexis is an 8-week-old puppy currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. She was brought to them from another shelter so, unfortunately, not much is known about her background. But, as you can see, she has the most piercing, beautiful blue eyes:

Perhaps a Husky mix? Who's to say?

Lexis has a very calm demeanor but, don't forget...she's a puppy. So, there will definitely be training needed in the future. Lexis is relaxed around other dogs, cats, and babies too. She would make the perfect addition to any family.

A lot of people like to ask, "how big is this puppy going to be?" Since her history is unknown, guessing her size is difficult. But, it's speculated she'll be a larger dog. Here she is pouting because all she wanted to do was explore the studio:

What a cutie.

Lexis is up to date on her shots and ready to be adopted! If you think this gorgeous girl is right for you, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here. Make sure to set up a meet and greet with any other animals and be prepared to provide a copy of your lease if you rent your home.

As well, Lexis came to the shelter with her sister, Lily who has those same piercing, blue eyes. See more here.

I Want to Help an Outdoor Dog During Winter. What Do I Do?

If you're local to the Kalamazoo area, you already know that we recently went through a heavy snowstorm. While we can bundle up and stay warm indoors, not all animals have the same luxury. If you know of an outdoor dog or cat that needs shelter or food and water, please contact the SPCA of SW Michigan at 269.344.1474.

I Need Help Feeding My Animals

There's no shame in asking for help. That's why the SPCA of SW Michigan has a pet food bank - no questions asked. If you find yourself in a place where you need assistance feeding your animals, simply stop by at 6955 W KL Avenue in Kalamazoo and they'll be happy to help you out.

I Want to Volunteer/Foster

Amazing! The SPCA is always in need of help. Whether you're helping walk dogs, providing IT support, or providing a temporary home for animals in the shelter...the SPCA will appreciate any help.

If you were unaware, when fostering an animal from the SPCA, the costs for food, medication, and so on are all covered. All you need to do is provide a space where the animal can relax.

Learn more about fostering and volunteering here.

