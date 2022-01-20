I don't know a single person whose bad day was not made instantly better by holding an adorable kitten.

Not that we were having a bad day...but JUST LOOK AT THIS KITTEN.

TSM/ Chelsea Rose

This is Justin. Justin is a four-month-old kitten who was brought to the SPCA of SW Michigan by Animal Control. He's up to date on his shots and now, just awaits his new home!

As far as his demeanor goes, even while still in his carrier his purrs were echoing through the studio. Keep in mind, he's a kitten so he is very playful. Be prepared with lots of string cat toys, cat towers for him to climb, and so on.

He also has the most gorgeous eyes. I tried to get a close-up but, this little wiggle worm was much more interested in exploring the studio than posing for a picture. So, I did my best:

TSM/ Chelsea Rose

You can barely see it here but, his eyes are a gorgeous shade of yellow with green outlining his pupil.

If this goofy boy sounds like the perfect fit for your family here are a couple of things to keep in mind:

The SPCA recommends a meet and greet with any other animals you have prior to adopting to make sure everyone gets along

If you are in a rental property you must provide a copy of your lease to prove that you are allowed to have animals in the home

As well, before you move forward with the decision to adopt, the SPCA has an incredible list of "things to know" so you can be sure that you're ready to make a commitment. Find that list here.

Otherwise, as stated above, Justin is ready to make himself at home with your family! If Justin isn't right for you, there are plenty of other animals seeking their new homes. See all the adoptable animals currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan here.

And remember, saving one animal won't change the world. But, it'll change the world of that one animal. Even if you can't adopt, perhaps you're in the place where you could consider fostering. Fostering gets the animal out of the shelter, helps free space for other animals in need, and helps the animal become more adoptable. Learn more about fostering, the costs that are covered, and more here.

