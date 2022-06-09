How Could You Look At Jade, 3-Months-Old, & NOT Fall in Love?

All. The. Puppies!

Recently, for Dog Days, we've been blessed with puppies from the SPCA of SW Michigan that are looking for their new homes. Today, it happened again!

Meet Jade, a 3-month-old puppy currently available for adoption. Jade is a pretty typical puppy. She's playful, a little talkative, and looooves to cuddle. As seen in the photo below:

People tend to ask how large a dog will grow when they encounter a puppy. While we would love to give an estimate, since Jade was surrendered to the shelter, it's hard to predict. The SPCA doesn't know her parents so it's really just a guess. That guess is that Jade will be a medium-sized dog.

She's up to date on her shots and ready to find her forever home! And, since she's so young, she should be able to adapt easily to any home. However, if you have another dog in the home, the SPCA of SW Michigan always recommends a meet and greet prior to adoption.

To inquire about adopting Jade or any of the animals currently at the SPCA, you can either contact them here or stop by during their normal hours at 6955 W Kl Ave.

Speaking of Adopting...

There is a huge event on the way where adoption fees will be waived thanks to Callander Commercial.

On June 17th, from 1 to 6 pm, Callander Commercial will be covering the adoption costs of all animals adopted during the event. Learn more below:

