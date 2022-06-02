Get a New Perspective on Life With Inky, the 3-Month-Old Kitten

Do you watch videos of cuddly cats and sigh to yourself while you longingly wish for the same thing? Great news: we have found you the perfect cat. Or, should I say puurrrfect cat?

For Dog Days, we welcomed young Inky into our studio. Inky is a short hair kitten at about 3 months old. He's incredibly inquisitive about his surroundings, very playful, and yet very snuggly at the same time. He's really the perfect balance of every personality trait normally associated with cats.

My favorite thing about Inky is that, even while being held, he kept "making biscuits" as they call it. Basically, kneading his paws in mid-air. You can kind of see it in this picture:

Or, even better, watch him in the Facebook Live we did this morning:

Katie Timber, of the SPCA of SW Michigan, had Inky at her home and she said he did great with her baby and her other cats. He's young so, in general, he should be able to adjust to any home.

If you're interested, simply contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here or stop by during their normal business hours. As a reminder, if you rent your home you'll need to bring a copy of your lease. Otherwise, Inky is ready to be adopted today!

Looking for a Dog?

The SPCA currently has plenty of dogs and puppies looking for their forever home. You can see all of the animals available for adoption, both dogs and cats, here.

As well, if you'd like to help out the animals but aren't in a place where you can adopt one that's okay! There are plenty of ways to help. You can volunteer. The shelter is always looking for extra dog walkers. You can also foster. You'll provide the space, the SPCA of SW Michigan will take care of everything else! That includes food and any medications needed.

Speaking of cats, have you ever wondered why they love boxes so much? Get your answer below:

