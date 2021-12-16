This Adorable Puppy and Siblings Looking for Forever Home

The litter of puppies that were almost born in the KFR studio is now available for adoption.

A little over a month ago, Katie Timber of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan brought a small pregnant dog into the KFR studio for Dog Days. Minutes after we turned the mics off, that pregnant dog went into labor. Hilda is one of 6 very lovable babies in that litter and she is looking for a furever home. This pretty puppy loves other dogs and kids. She really love babies. Side note: she is terrified of cats.

Katie Timber SPCA of SW Michigan

Hilda is available for adoption right now at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. They are open 11 AM - 7 PM Monday-Friday and 11 AM - 4 PM on Saturday.

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is looking for volunteers as well as full-time and part-time employees. Click here and then email Katie Timber for more information.

If you want to adopt or foster Katie Timber of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan suggests doing a meet and greet with your other pets to make sure everyone gets along. If you are currently renting your home/apartment please bring a copy of your lease agreement if you want to adopt Hilda or any other dog or cat at the animal shelter.

Check out the adorable dogs and cats currently available for adoption at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by clicking here. This animal shelter is currently bursting at the seams. If you can't adopt, please consider fostering. Get more info on fostering a dog or cat by clicking here.