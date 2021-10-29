Blue-Eyed Kitten, Green Tea, Hopes for Loving, Quali-Tea New Home

If you find yourself in a place in your life where you need extra cuddles and cuteness, this is just what the doctor ordered!

Meet Green Tea. She looks to be a mix of Siamese and Ragdoll considering she pretty much just went limp when Katie picked her up (a characteristic of Ragdoll cats):

Green Tea seemed interested in one thing and one thing only...pets. Even as we were talking with Katie on air, she kept nuzzling her chin. It was adorable. And she was very chill. Throughout our conversation, Green Tea barely fidgeted and didn't make a sound.

Green Tea is only two months old, up to date on shots, and ready for her new forever home! She should do fine in any home. Children, dogs, other cats...Katie said she seemed to do just fine around all three. If you're interested make sure to bring a copy of your lease (if you rent) to the SPCA of SW Michigan and make sure to inquire about meet and greets with your other pets, which are encouraged prior to adoption. You can find more information about setting up a meet and greet here.

If Green Tea isn't for you there are plenty of adoptable animals that are waiting for their forever home. Find all of their information here.

As we tiptoe closer to the colder months in Michigan, I want to remind everyone about an amazing program provided by the SPCA of SW Michigan: Cold Noses, Warm Hearts.

The purpose of Cold Noses, Warm Hearts is to make sure that outdoor pets have a warm shelter through the winter months. The SPCA helps coordinate food needs and builds an outdoor shelter for these animals. If you know of an outdoor animal that would benefit from this program, please contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here.

And, as always (unfortunately), the SPCA is in dire need of volunteers and foster homes. As a reminder, if you decide to foster the SPCA takes care of all food and medical costs. The only thing you have to provide is a warm, loving home to help these animals become more social and therefore more adoptable.

Here's one more pic of Green Tea because she's SO CUTE:

