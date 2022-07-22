This 8-Week-Old Good Boy, Gizmo, Just Wants Cuddles & a New Home

We can't tell if this dog was actually happy to be in the studio with us for Dog Days but, he sure was cute!

This is Gizmo. Gizmo is young at only 8 weeks old and is very cuddly. I'll say this too, he was the quietest puppy I've ever met. But, that might be because he was a little nervous.

Since Gizmo is so young, he should do well in homes with other dogs, cats, and children. As well, Gizmo has siblings that are currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. So, even if he's not the one for you, perhaps one of his siblings will be the perfect fit.

People often ask the breed of the dog they're potentially adopting. However, when you're adopting from a shelter, the breeds are often mixed or just unknown. In Gizmo's case, the breed is REALLY unknown. Although, we noted that he looks a bit like a Gremlin. Or perhaps Baby Yoda with those ears. In any case, isn't he adorable?

Gizmo is up to date on his shots, microchipped, and ready for his forever home. If you're interested in adopting Gizmo, right now is a great time to do it.

The Bissell Pet Foundation, in an effort to reduce the number of animals that are currently at shelters across the country, is sponsoring pet adoptions. Until the end of July, all pet adoption fees have been reduced to $50 at the SPCA of SW Michigan.

Whether you're looking to adopt a puppy, like Gizmo, or would like to take advantage of the Bissell Pet Foundations Empty the Shelters event and adopt an older animal instead, you can find all available animals at spcaswmich.org.

