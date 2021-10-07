Ginger the Smiling Puppy Hopes to Bring Joy to Your Home

This might be the most adorable puppy I've met in a while. Yes, I say that every time I meet a puppy.

Meet Ginger! She's two months old and, maybe it's just me, but it looks like she's smiling! Look:

TSM/ Chelsea Rose

Adorable!

Ginger was actually born at the SPCA of SW Michigan along with a few siblings and yes, they are all up for adoption. Ginger's disposition was very sweet. She was quiet and perhaps a bit nervous at first. But, as soon as we got down on the floor with her she was all 'cuddles and kisses'. Ginger would do well in any home. Keep in mind, she's a puppy and will need training.

If you're interested in adopting Ginger (or any of her siblings) now would be the perfect time to do it.

Currently, the Bissell Foundation's Empty the Shelters Event is happening which means adoption fees, which are normally higher for puppies, have been reduced to just $25. That event goes through the 9th of October. You can find more information here.

And if Ginger isn't for you, there are plenty of animals at the SPCA of SW Michigan that need a new home right now. In fact, shelters across Michigan are finding themselves overwhelmed with the number of animals that have been coming in. You can see the full list of adoptable animals here.

As well, if you want to help these animals but are not in the place where you can adopt there's always volunteering and fostering both of which are always in need. Find more info here.

