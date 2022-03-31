Gia, With Perfected Puppy Dog Eyes, Is Ready to Be Adopted

If life is feeling gloomy, this little ball of sunshine should cheer you right up!

Meet Gia! Gia is a 12-week old mixed puppy who will immediately put a smile on your face. She's loving, playful, talkative...a perfect addition to any home. Here she is "yelling" at me because I was trying to take her picture instead of playing with her:

Because she is a puppy, we always like to remind people that with young dogs comes the need for some training. I will say, Gia was very responsive to the treats we offered. I have no doubt that she will be a very trainable dog.

Gia is up to date on her vaccines, microchipped, fixed, and now she's ready for a forever home! If you have other dogs in the house, the SPCA of SW Michigan always recommends a meet and greet to make sure that everyone gets along. And, if you rent your home, you must bring a copy of your lease.

Gia is just one of many puppies currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. Spring means puppy and kitten season at the SPCA which, in turn, means they're going to need all the help they can get. With that in mind, they are inviting the community to their 6th Annual Puppy & Kitten Shower.

Much like a human baby shower, there will be games, raffles, prizes, even cake. It's a free, family-friendly event. All they ask is that you bring a donation that will help them care for the overwhelming amount of baby animals they'll be expecting this year. Things like:

Heating pads and thermometers

Kitten & Puppy Formula

Blue, Regular Dawn Dish Soap

And more. The SPCA of SW Michigan's 6th Annual Puppy & Kitten Shower will take place on Saturday, April 16th from 11 AM - 3 PM. See all the details, including a full list of requested donations, here.

As mentioned above, the SPCA of SW Michigan is already stocked full of puppies and kittens along with adult animals looking for their forever homes. If Gia isn't right for you, please consider adopting another available animal. You can see all animals up for adoption here.

