Can You Help? Foster Homes Needed at SPCA of SW Michigan

Normally, for Dog Days, we feature a pet that's available for adoption that day. However, today is a little different.

This morning, Katie Timber of the SPCA of SW Michigan, brought us this cutie named Gardenia:

Gardenia is not available for adoption. However, Katie is asking those who can help to consider fostering the many pediatric animals currently at the shelter. Gardenia is just one of many puppies (and kittens) who have either been born at the shelter or recently turned into the shelter. All of this has happened within the past few months and the SPCA needs your help.

What's Involved with Fostering?

If you've never fostered before, concerns about costs and commitment time may come to mind.

As far as costs are concerned, the SPCA of SW Michigan takes care of everything. That means any medical needs or medications, food, tarps if needed, and so on. All you're asked to provide is a home where these animals can get a break from the shelter.

Aside from giving these puppies and kittens a break from the shelter (and getting to cuddle them every day), fostering clears up another kennel which allows the SPCA of SW Michigan to take in even more dogs that may need help. It's a win-win.

Fostering length varies. With pediatric animals, it may be up to six weeks. But, don't let that deter you. If you're interested in fostering, you can contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here to discuss your availability, what animal(s) you could take into your home, and more.

If you're ready to fully adopt an animal, you can see all of the dogs and cats that are available for adoption right now at spcaswmich.org.

