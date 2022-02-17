Would Eva Make a Great Addition to Your Family? The Answer is Yes.

Sometimes animals can be down on their luck too. And, that's when they need our help the most.

Today, for Dog Days, we met sweet little Eva.

Eva is 6 years old and was surrendered after her owner passed away. The surviving family members were unable to provide a proper home for her so, they brought her to the SPCA. She's a pretty independent cant but still loves to snuggle when she wants to (which is one of my favorite things about cats). In the studio, the only thing she was interested in was getting OUT of her carrier but, overall, was a very affectionate cat even while trying to get away.

Eva is up to date on all of her vaccines and now, just needs a new home where she can have the freedom to roam around and relax. I mean, imagine how stressful it is for a poor animal to suddenly have their routine and entire life uprooted due to something they don't really understand. It's heartbreaking. That's why we're hoping to find her a home sooner rather than later.

If you're interested in adopting Eva or any of the animals currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan, please contact them today at 269-344-1474 or find them online here.

I've seen a dog/cat that lives outside. It's cold out. How do I help?

While keeping animals outside is not illegal in Michigan, it's understandable if you feel a pull on your heartstrings when seeing one that lives outside. Whether it's a dog or a cat, the SPCA of SW Michigan can help.

With Cold Noses, Warm Hearts, volunteers with the SPCA will help coordinate shelter and food for the animal in question. Simply contact them here.

I've really been struggling. How do I get help with feeding my animal?

Especially now, people are struggling with basics. If that includes feeding your animal, the SPCA operates a pet food bank. There are no questions asked. Simply stop by the SPCA at 6955 W Kl Ave during normal business hours and they'll be happy to help you out.

As a final note, if you're interested in fostering or adopting, please don't hesitate to reach out to the SPCA of SW Michigan. They're always looking for dog walkers or cat socializers.

And, with fostering, all you're doing is providing a space where an animal can get a break from the shelter and become more social with people which, in turn, makes them more likely to be adopted. The SPCA takes care of the costs for food and any medications.

Find more information about fostering and volunteering here.

