With a Big Smile & Even Bigger Heart, Who’s Ready to Adopt Ellie?

Calling all the single ladies! This sweet girl needs a new home.

This is Ellie. Ellie is four years old with a giant heart, and, clearly, the prettiest smile!

Via/ SPCA of SW Michigan

Ellie is up to date on her shots, spayed, microchipped, and ready to find her forever home. However, Ellie is a one-woman kind of dog and would do best in a single lady's home. Need a cuddle buddy while watching your favorite spooky movie? Ellie has you covered. Want to know if your outfit looks cute? Ellie will always look at you with adoration like you're the most beautiful person in the world. While I can't guarantee that she won't snore, she'll certainly never annoy you with endless conversations about sports or video games. She's the perfect little partner!

As an added bonus to taking this sweet girl home, her adoption fee has been waived! If you're interested in adopting Ellie, you can contact the SPCA of SW Michigan today at (269) 344-1474, by email at info@spcaswmich.org, or just stop by their location at 6955 West KL Avenue. Their hours are:

Monday - Friday 11 am to 7 pm

Saturday 11 am to 4 pm

Once you adopt Ellie (or any of the other animals at the SPCA of SW Michigan that need a forever home), mark your calendar for Dog O' Ween 2022!

This is your chance to show off that perfect matching costume or just come out for a fun, free event at the SPCA of SW Michigan. There will be a dog costume contest along with a haunted trail, a dog agility course, and trick or treating. It's all happening on October 22nd from 11 am to 3 pm. Find more information here.

