Looking for a puppy that needs a bit of extra love? Meet Connor.

Connor is approximately 3 months old and is a bit shy. He'll definitely need some time to warm up and feel safe in your home but, since he's a puppy, he should be able to adjust relatively quickly.

It is clear that when he feels safe with you, he will literally cling to you as he did with Katie:

Connor is available for adoption at the SPCA of SW Michigan. If you're interested, you can contact them here. Or just stop by. They're at 6955 W KL Ave in Kalamazoo and are open Monday - Friday 11 am to 7 pm and Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm.

Now, puppies can be a lot of work. They're little babies that need training and have the habit of giving in to their impulses (like chewing on your favorite shoes). If you're not in a place where you have the energy to train a new puppy but are still looking to adopt, don't hesitate to pop by the SPCA of SW Michigan.

Like so many shelters across the country, they are full of animals that need new homes. You can see all of the animals currently available for adoption here.

Can't Adopt? How About Fostering? Or Volunteering?

If you can't adopt an animal at the moment but still feel a need to help these animals find their homes, there are a couple of options.

You can volunteer at the shelter. They need help in a variety of departments including dog walking, front desk help, and IT help, too.

You can donate. The SPCA of SW Michigan currently has a wish list of items they are always looking for. Monetary donations are also accepted.

You can foster. Through fostering, you're not just helping the animal that comes home with you but, you're also helping the SPCA make room for another animal that might need their care. It's a win-win. Plus, you are not responsible for medications or food. The SPCA takes care of all of that.

Learn more about how to help here.

