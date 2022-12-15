With a Little Smile, Chewbacca Hopes to Be Adopted Soon

Who needs a puppy in their life?

This is Chewbacca or Chewy for short. Chewy is about 4 months old and a part of a large litter that is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He's a bit timid but, since he's a puppy, that's something that can be worked on with socialization and training:

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

Aside from being a bit shy, Chewy is a very vocal boy and will absolutely let you know when he's ready for playtime or for pets. If you think he would be a perfect fit for your family, he's ready to be adopted! In fact, all of his littermates are ready to be adopted.

Stop by the SPCA of SW Michigan to say hello to Chewy and see if he's right for you. You can find them at 6955 W KL Ave in Kalamazoo. You can also call ahead to see if he's still available at (269) 344-1474.

Get our free mobile app

Reminder, if you have other dogs in the home, the SPCA always recommends a meet and greet at their location to see if everyone gets along.

Don't think you're ready for the responsibility of training a new puppy? No worries! There are plenty of animals currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan that are in need of new homes. Find them all here.

Cold Noses, Warm Hearts

It's that time of year when the temperatures are dropping to freezing or below at night. With that in mind, the SPCA offers a program called Cold Noses Warm Hearts for animals that live outside.

This is both for cats and dogs. Volunteers and staff with the SPCA of SW Michigan will set up a warm shelter and provide a bit of food as well. Find all of the information on their programs here.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: