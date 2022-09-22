Life Will Be a ‘Breeze’ When You Adopt This Sweet, Year Old Kitty

This week for Dog Days we had the pleasure of meeting Breeze, a 1-year-old cat that is currently up for adoption at the SPCA of SW Michigan.

Breeze is a smaller cat. When Katie brought her out of her carrier I would have guessed that she was about six months old. She also has a very loving demeanor. Even after having an accident in the carrier and getting an impromptu bath in a sink, she still was happy to be pet and loved. You can see the poor thing wrapped in a towel during our segment this morning:

If you've ever tried to bathe a cat, you know how rare it is that she was so calm.

Breeze came from a hoarding situation which is heartbreaking. But, the bright side is she's great with other animals. She also seems to do well with kids and should make the perfect family pet.

If you're interested in adopting Breeze, you can contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here. And, if you're more of a dog person or you feel Breeze isn't right for you, that's okay. There are plenty of animals currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan that need forever homes. See them all here.

Upcoming Events

I know we're still in September but, the spooky season is upon us. Every year, the SPCA of SW Michigan holds a Dog-O-Week event that is great for the whole family. It should be taking place later in October.

Follow the SPCA of SW Michigan on Facebook for updates or check back with their website in the near future for details.

