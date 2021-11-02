Disney On Ice Will Bring Seven Performances To Grand Rapids At Van Andel Arena

Disney On Ice presents 'Mickey and Friends' will make a winter visit to West Michigan this February.

The ever-popular ice skating show will take over Van Andel Arena for seven performances (one for every one of Snow White's Dwarfs) from February 10-13.

Dates and Times of Performances:

Thursday, February 10 at 7pm

Friday, February 11 at 7pm

Saturday, February 12 at 11am, 3pm, & 7pm

Sunday, February 13 at 11am & 3pm

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, November 2, 2021, to get the best seats available before tickets go on sale to the general public on November 9, 2021. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time. Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales. Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui. Families will continue the journey to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life. “Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination, and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.

For ticket prices and to purchase tickets visit www.DisneyOnIce.com

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.