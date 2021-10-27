Did You Know Your Car’s Paint Can be Damaged by Falling Leaves?

Fall in Michigan is beautiful. But did you know those yellow, orange, and red leaves that make this wonderful season in the Mitten State a site to behold can damage your car's paint job?

You'll maybe think twice about parking under a tree after reading this.

It's best to use a blower or hose to clean leaves off of painted surfaces because brushes can potentially scratch your vehicle's painted surfaces.

Wet leaves actually release acids like sap and pollen as they decay. Surprisingly, it doesn't take long for that seepage to leave an impression. In the video below, Tom Wolfe, the Executive Vice President of Ziebart, explains to WXYZ in the video below that the damage can begin to occur in just a matter of hours.

"We can see here on this vehicle, this leaf, we had some rain today," Wolfe says. "It’s kind of left an impression on the paint and unleft [sic] it will continue to damage the vehicle.”

Wolfe goes on to say that leaves can make their way under a vehicle's hood which can also lead to damage. Leaves and debris not only make it possible for rodents to build nests, but the acids released from the wet leaves can also corrode metal parts and that can eventually lead to rust.

Wolfe says that rust on the car's structural pieces can go unnoticed until it's too late.

Beautiful as they may be, his advice is to keep wet leaves off your car and to periodically check under the hood for leaves and other debris.

