Did You Know The Entire State of Michigan Is A Border Zone

U.S. Border Zones are under special restrictions by the Federal Government. That includes all of Michigan.

Why does it matter? The Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution doesn't seem to cover us according to ACLU.org,

According to the government, however, these basic constitutional principles do not apply fully at our borders. For example, at border crossings (also called "ports of entry"), federal authorities do not need a warrant or even suspicion of wrongdoing to justify conducting what courts have called a "routine search," such as searching luggage or a vehicle.

The border zone is gigantic in size. It stretches for 100 miles into the United States from all of its borders. Except for states like Michigan, Florida and 7 other states. these nine states are considered border zones in their entirety.

The TruTV show 'Adam Ruins Everything' recently covered how the boarder patrol violates your civil rights on a recent episode.