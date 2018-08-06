Walking over to the 2018 Ribfest at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place, I passed this amazing community garden. Seeing all the work people have put into it was incredible, so I wanted to know more about this precious plot of land.

Known as the Central City Community Gardencame to life in 2013. Mlive.com reported...

The community garden plot at a corner of Eleanor and Burdick streets was leased to the Downtown Citizens Advisory Council for $1. The idea was initially proposed in 2004 and is finally taking shape.

And what a great shape it has taken! The woman behind this garden is Deb Killarney, and her idea was...

"It is all experimental, put a seed in and see what happens".

So glad she took a chance, because seeing a garden in the heart of downtown Kalamazoo is really cool!

I love the bunny statute! Instantly I thought about the children's story books about 'Peter Rabbit'.

I was tempted to pluck one of the gorgeous tomatoes that were close to being ripe right on the vine.

The fresh smell from the garden was intoxicating, and the presentation was so beautiful. Located simply on the corner of downtown street made it even more lovely to see.

If you want to have plot at Central City Community Garden just e-mail Deb Killarney at byline1@charter.net for an application.

