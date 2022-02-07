WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

(That is true...even though I have no idea where this place is.....)

It was reported that Betty White at one time lived in, owned, or both in this mansion and moved out sometime in the early/mid-1990s.

It was eventually purchased by someone else, who lived there until a fire broke out in the early 2010s, ruining a good portion of the house, as you'll see in the photo gallery below.

I'm not sure about the timeline of when she lived here, for when she and Allen Ludden were married, they built a house in the late 70s/early 80s. It was not the house you see below...so where does this house come into the picture? The house she and Allen built was in Carmel, California, and she later moved into another one in Los Angeles. Nowhere in any biography or list of places where she lived does it make any mention of this 'mansion'.

The explorers who took these images say she lived here approximately in the early 1990s. After the above-mentioned fire, it sat abandoned ever since. The wonderful kitchen seems to be the point of where the blaze started which also ruined the upstairs bedrooms and bathrooms.

You'll see a massive game room where there are still some table-top games still there as well as many other video games and more.

Obviously, these items were left behind by the owners post-Betty. But I'm still wondering when she ever lived here. It doesn't compute that she lived here in the 80s or 90s...it makes more sense if she lived here during the 60s or 70s. Did she indeed own the home but live elsewhere? Did she spend equal time in her different homes? I still have yet to find any info on this place, other than what the videographers claim. The location/city is not mentioned either, so I'm not 100% convinced.

So for now, take a look at this once-glorious mansion, that is 'claimed' to have been lived in by the late Betty White.....at some point in her life.....somewhere.

If someone can shed more light on this, please do.

Betty White's Former Mansion?

