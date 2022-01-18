Did a Battle Creek Postal Worker Get Attacked Over a Social Media Challenge?

Could a social media challenge have led to the attack on a United States Postal worker?

Get our free mobile app

Social media has done plenty of good things since its inception. But even with all the good comes the bad. Challenges on social media are no different. After the passing of beloved television icon Betty White, a movement on social media challenged her fans to give to animal shelters and rescues in honor of the legend's love of animals.

On the flip side, a TikTok challenge closed schools across the nation following the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. The challenge saw school-aged kids posting threats or contacting their schools with threats of violence. The consequences for those short-sighted decisions can affect the lives of those responsible for years to come.

Now it is being alleged that an attack on a Battle Creek mail carrier may have been a result of yet another social media challenge. The family of the victim says that the attack began with just one teen or young-looking male, but that two other males who appeared to be the same age joined the attack while a fourth young male captured video of the senseless violence.

The daughter of the victim spoke out on social media asking for tips in identifying the attackers. Residents in the area were quick to show support and soon security footage from nearby homes was located and turned over to Battle Creek Police. The investigation remains ongoing.

We reached out to Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert about what charges the young men involved in the attack could face.

On the state level, depending on the nature of the assault it may be assault and battery depending on the severity of the beating. On the federal level, the postal inspector or other federal agents could investigate. There are federal offenses for assaulting federal employees in the course of their duties including postal workers. ~Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert

In short, attacking a United States Postal worker means that the suspects could face charges for a federal offense.

Need a break from everyday life? This houseboat might be the perfect place to getaway.

Enjoy a Pure Michigan Vacation on This Houseboat AIrBnb Everyone knows there's nothing quite like summertime in Michigan. From the dunes to the lakes, and everything else in-between, Michigan has it all. If you are looking to change up your usual summer stay away, why not try a little houseboat life? Known as the "Floathaus of Saugatuck", this Airbnb is an actual houseboat on the water near Saugatuck on the west side of the state. Located in the Tower Marina, the house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom to sleep 4 comfortably. Guests will also enjoy a waterfront pool and park, kayaks, and be able to grill out on those amazing summer nights. The houseboat won't be able to set sea but trust us when we say, you will love every minute while staying docked. Take a look inside!