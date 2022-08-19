Detroit Tigers Top 2021 Pick Promoted To West Michigan Whitecaps

The kid is just barely 20 years old, but he can throw a baseball as few others can, and Jackson Jobe is starting to rise through the Detroit Tigers farm system, and eventually, the goal is to be pitching every sixth day or so at Comerica Park, or wherever the Tigers are playing that day.

His statistics aren't staggering, but they're certainly good. Jobe has been pitching this season for Lakeland, the Tigers' Low A farm club. He pitched 18 games and had a 4.52 ERA with 25 walks and 71 strikeouts across 61⅔ innings. Those results just got him a promotion to Grand Rapids, where this coming Wednesday he will make is West Michgan Whitecaps debut at LMCU Park against the South Bend Cubs.

Says Tigers vice-president of player development Ryan Garko, "on the pitching side, the slider, I think it's a major-league pitch right now. The changeup is really good. He's up to 97 (mph). Everything we hoped he would do, he's now going out there every six days and doing it."

(Detroit Tigers via YouTube)

A Yahoo story says Jobe joins Josh Crouch, Izaac Pacheco, Jace Jung, Trei Cruz and Dylan Smith, all promising prospects with the Whitecaps. Bit obviously there's some sort of disconnect, as Tigers' owner Chris Ilitch fired General Manager Al Avila a few days ago, citing lack of progress in the rebuild that started some four to five years ago.

