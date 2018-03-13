Detroit Rapper Eminem Takes On The NRA

At an awards ceremony, Detroit rapper Eminem stepped on stage and took on the National Rifle Association.

Sunday night, Detroit area native and rapper Eminem was introduced by Alex Moscou, one of the survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. at an award show.

Eminem's latest single "Nowhere Fast" started beating through the arena but what came next surprised everyone. Instead of busting out the original lyrics, Eminem started freestyling and according to mlive.com these are the words he put out there...

This whole country is going nuts, and the NRA is in our way. They're responsible for this whole production. They hold the strings, they control the puppet, and they threaten to take donor bucks. So they know the government won't do nothing and no one's budging. Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons. They love their guns more than our children.

The last line is what I found most powerful "They love their guns more than our children." That line is simply chilling.

After the performance, critics of the rapper were quick to bring out Eminem's past history with gun play. In 2000 he was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and assault. Then in 2001 Eminem was on probation and had to serve community service for another gun-related charge.

We should remember that those charges were at least 17 years ago, and rapper has grown up. He is now an adult, father and role model, maybe we should take a moment and hear what he has to say.

BONUS VIDEO

BONUS VIDEO