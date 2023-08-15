A recent study is throwing some shade at the city of Detroit when it comes to driver safety.

As reported by freep.com,

A San Diego, California-based company — SellMax, that buys used cars — ranked Detroit the most dangerous city for drivers based on its analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

However, a separate report from getjerry.com actually lists Detroit at #7 in the top 10 most dangerous cities for driving.

So, which is it?

First, let's look at what statistics were looked at to determine Detroit's danger ranking.

When determining how safe (or unsafe) a city is for drivers, things like population, fatality rate, fatalities involving alcohol, fatalities caused by speeding, and more are considered.

According to getjerry.com:

Fatality rate: 16.1 total fatalities per 100,000 residents

Traffic fatalities involving alcohol: 37.1%

Likelihood of involvement in a traffic accident vs. the national average: 22.9%+

Similarly, freep.com's cited study determined that Detroit is,

The third worst in percentage of driving fatalities per city population, 0.15%. The fourth for the proportion of driving under the influence fatalities, 0.017%. And third for proportion of driving fatalities from speeding, with a 0.034%. Overall, the study concluded Detroit was the most dangerous city, based on its statistical formula, followed by Dallas, and Tucson, Arizona. In contrast, the three safest cities, it determined, were New York, Boston and Jersey City, New Jersey.

Regardless of these somewhat contradictory studies, it's clear that you need to be on your guard while driving in the Detroit area.

Read more: No More Phone Calls While Driving With Expanded Michigan Bill

By the way, the freep.com article is, unfortunately, behind a paywall. Thankfully, an angel decided to post the whole thing in this Reddit thread if you'd like to check it out.

10 Commandments For Driving In Michigan Here are the rules of the road all Michiganders should be following.