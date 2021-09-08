Detroit Announces Frankenfest 2021 Halloween Art & Horror Festival

Detroit has a new Halloween art and horror themed festival that will be taking place in mid-September and already it seems like it will be a major success. Frankenfest 2021 is a new festival showcasing mad, magical and mystical artwork and exhibits from the areas most intriguing vendors along with literary guests, haunt aficionados and paranormal experts comes to this unique one-day event at Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne.

Built in 1845, this former United States artillery fortress overlooks the Detroit River at the closest point to Canada. The massive, five point star fort and limestone barracks is rich in history and provides a stunning home to FrankenFest Detroit, as stated on their website. This event will feature dozens of different art companies and groups from the Detroit area that perfectly fit this event's vibe.

Detroit Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park Motor Pool, Haunted Mitten Podcast, Frankenstein Exhibit, the Michigan Mystery Machine, Southern Michigan Paranormals, D3 Circus, The Macabre Electric, Unearthly Concoctions, The Mitten Witch Shop, The Halloween Crumb (Halloween deserts) and many others will be taking over Fort Wayne on Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

There is no cost to attend and all ages are welcome. Parking is free and there will be food trucks in attendance as well. Anyone who wants to participate as an artist vendor can sign up here. Food Truck vendors are also encouraged to sign up here. The event is also looking for sponsors who also want to participate. Good luck to everyone who will be participating this year and we hope it will be a great success.