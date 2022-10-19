Could Detroit’s First 3D-Printed Home Solve Michigan’s Housing Crisis?

The future is now! What a time to be alive in a world where nearly anything and everything can be manufactured on a 3D printer. Everything from artificial limbs to meat can be 3D-printed and yes, that also includes homes.

In one of the first steps to utilizing such technology here in Michigan, the state, in partnership with 3D home fabricators Citizen Robotics, began construction on Detroit's first 3D-printed home on October 18, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Many are hoping this new project could be the solution to the current housing shortage that many communities are facing throughout the state of Michigan-- including Governor Whitmer herself! Of the new project the Governor stated,

3D-printed homes are an innovative, cutting-edge endeavor with the potential to change the affordable, attainable housing landscape in Michigan...If this pilot proves that we can effectively scale up the 3D-printed home production, we can lower construction costs, reduce environmental impact, and create good-paying jobs.

Crisis in Michigan

The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across all aspects of the economy including the construction of new affordable homes. The cost of materials skyrocketed due to supply chain shortages, though Bridge Michigan reports there was a shortage of affordable homes in Michigan prior to the pandemic.

Things have gotten so bad that some Michigan businesses, like Short's Brewing, have turned to buying motels to provide housing for potential employees who were otherwise unable to accept the job due to the lack of available houses.

About the Project

MLive reports the new home is believed to be the first state-funded 3D-printed home in Michigan with the Michigan State Housing Development Agency (MSHDA) backing the project with $159,913 in grants.

The 1,000 sq. foot home will feature two bedrooms and is being constructed for senior living. Utilizing the help of robots and 3D printers will help make the project more efficient and cost-effective. Construction is expected to be completed in Spring 2023.

Sears Home Kits