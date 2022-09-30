During his legendary career, Jimi Hendrix never was able to make it into Kalamazoo or Battle Creek, but his music has touched every corner of the earth. The next best thing we can do is see tribute bands for him or listen to the records he left us. One such tribute is going to be coming to Springfield at JB's Whiskey at 3905 West Dickman Road

in Springfield on Friday, October 7th:

Kiss The Sky: The Definitive Jimi Hendrix Tribute flawlessly captures the essence of the world’s premiere guitarist and a rock-n-roll legend on the outdoor stage at JB’s Whiskey on Friday, October 7th at 7 pm. Individual General Admission (non-seated) tickets are $7 in advance on Eventbrite and $10 when purchased at the door. Reserved VIP Table seating blocks that accommodate up to 6 people and include food and bar service are on sale for just $120 and include admission. Reserved seating tables for 4 and 6 guests (including admission, but does not include food and bar service - self-serve only) are $60 and $90 respectively.

Get our free mobile app

About The Band

The band themselves is fronted by a musician Jimy Bleu, who's actually worked with some big names in the industry like Pearl Jam, Aretha Franklin, Teddy Pendergrass, James Cotton, John Mayall, Billy Joel, and more. Kiss The Sky isn't just a cover band, but literally, a tribute act wearing custom-made clothing and the only tribute of look and sound-a-like musicians giving tribute to his music.

They've even re-produced classic Hendrix sets from the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967, The Band of Gypsys show at the Fillmore in 1970, Woodstock, and the legendary Isle of Wight show in 1970. You can snag more info on the show here