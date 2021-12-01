Death Toll Rises to 4 from Tuesday’s School Shooting in Michigan

Authorities in Oakland County now say a fourth victim has died connected to a school shooting that happened in Michigan on Tuesday. 17-year-old Justin Shilling was pronounced dead at around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at McLaren Hospital in Pontiac, according to several media outlets.

Meanwhile, the community of Oxford continues reeling as three other students were pronounced dead in the shooting at Oxford High School and seven others remain injured, some of them in critical condition.

Get our free mobile app

Oakland County authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore, using a gun his dad had purchased just a few days earlier, fired 15 to 20 rounds inside the school, located north of Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting. The teen suspect is in custody but is not talking to investigators at this time. He was arrested just moments after authorities arrived at Oxford High School.

Bouchard says the investigation will be a "massive undertaking" as he expects nearly 1,000 witnesses and victims to be interviewed. They will also review thousands of hours of surveillance footage and social media posts. The Shriff put no timetable on its completion, citing the amount of evidence and the need to do a thorough job.

The three other students who were killed were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

Governor Whitmer had asked that all U.S. flags around the state of Michigan be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims.

We will provide more updates on this story as they become available.