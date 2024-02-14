BEWARE: 10 Intersections In Ohio Named Deadliest In The State

Whether you're running a quick errand or making the commute to work or school, staying safe on the roads on our daily trips is a top priority in Ohio. While there are laws to keep people off their phones and eliminate other distractions while driving, accidents are bound to happen on the roadways. However, alarming data shows some intersections are the most dangerous and deadly in the state.

Canva Canva loading...

Ohio Cities With The Most Dangerous Intersections

A recent study from Ryan Injury Attorney looked at six years of collision data from the Ohio Department of Transportation that revealed some alarming statistics that showed ten intersections as the most deadly in the state. There are many reasons why accidents happen at these intersections, but the most common reasons are driving while impaired by alcohol or other intoxicants and distracted driving. Other factors include failure to use turn signals, speeding, and disobeying traffic laws.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Visibility while driving at these intersections may also be affected by parked cars, rain, snow, fog, and other obstacles. A steep hill or incline at the intersection may make stopping difficult under slippery road conditions. While authorities in Ohio are continually working to improve safety measures at these locations, drivers must also take responsibility for their actions on the road. Drivers must stay alert, follow traffic laws, and eliminate distractions to prevent accidents and fatalities at these dangerous intersections. Take a look at the list below of where the most dangerous intersections are in Ohio.

10 Deadly Intersections In Ohio Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson