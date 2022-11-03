What’s Happening To The Old Dairy Queen On Lovers Lane?

In the past few weeks, some activity has been going on in the old Dairy Queen that was on the corner of Cork Street and Lovers Lane. For years Kalamazoo residents could stop by this corner and get their favorite Blizzard, smash on some chili cheese dogs, or even take home some buster bars but now the ice cream shop has closed. As always, whenever something closes, everyone is wondering what is coming next.

On the other side, everyone wasn't happy with this specific Dairy Queen location, there were always rumors about the way this Dairy Queen carried out their business. Some had complaints about the owner and how he treated the shop, others didn't like the workers and their customer service, and now some are saying the empty space looks terrible. If the vacant and abandoned building is an eyesore, what should go there next?

Now, anytime a commercial space in Kalamazoo becomes available to purchase the usually guesses or really "tired" assumptions come rolling through first. The normal suspects like a Dollar General, credit union, or cannabis dispensary are always the first options thrown out by the public and I would say they have a 50/50 chance most of the time. Since I live in this neighborhood, I have reason to believe this won't be the case this time.

They literally just finished building the Kalsee Credit Union that's a few hundred feet away on the corner of Cork and Portage Streets. There's also the Old National Bank across the street and both OMNI and Consumers Credit Union down the road. There's also a Dollar General on Portage Street and a Family Dollar on Cork Street, so now that those two are taken care of, there's the last monster, cannabis.

There are already two Cannabis dispensaries in the neighborhood, Mint which is on Cork Street, and then Cookies which is on Portage Street. Also down the road on Milham is Bud and Marys, but there's also better provisioning on Portage Road as well. Lastly, there are a host of dispensaries located on Sprinkle Road, meaning adding another would make this area deeply condensed with cannabis.

So with the top three guesses ruled out, what could possibly be taking the place of the popular ice cream chain? I mean we could use another food spot as we can never have too many food places right? Obviously, there are endless options to take this space, so what do you think?