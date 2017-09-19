Cue The Anthem Music; Get The Medals Ready. It’s .1K Time Again

Maximum Impact. Minimal Effort. That pretty much captures the Point 1K event this Saturday. A grueling 329 foot all-flat race course says it all.

Kalamazoo’s shortest “race” is back on the downtown Kalamazoo Mall this Saturday, (September 23rd) from 4-7pm.

Some of the highlights: Costume contests, a Popcorn tossing contest, yoga and massage stations for those who overdo it, and a flip cup competition for those who are multi-talented.

Think Doo-Dah, if Doo-Dah were an Olympic event.

Seriously, the Point 1K is a whole bunch of fun and the best part is it raises money for Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.