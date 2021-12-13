Crafted Copper Finally Opens in Kalamazoo. Here’s an Inside Look

This past weekend, a brand new bar opened in the Kalamazoo area.

Replacing the since-closed Malloy's Irish Pub, Crafted Copper made its debut this past Friday (12/10). It was purchased by the owners of Revel and Roll West which sits directly next door to this brand new bar on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo.

The Crafted Copper will focus on serving craft cocktails, a variety of beers (most of which are brewed in Michigan), and small bites in their newly renovated space. Check out their menu:

Keep in mind, their menu is subject to change. Follow them on Facebook to stay up to date.

One of their more unique items? A drink smoker that adds a bit of extra flavor to your craft cocktail. See pictures below.

In the spirit of full transparency, you, the reader, should know that my significant other is a bar manager at Revel and Roll West and now the Crafted Copper as well. No, this is not a paid advertisement.

However, having an "in" allowed me to attend the friends and family night where I was able to snap a few pictures. Take a look inside Kalamazoo's newest bar:

