There are some serious food challenges out there and this one that I just discovered may be the most tempting one I've seen in a while. The challenge is for Cici's Pizza located at 101 B N Green River road in Evensville, Indiana. You even get a chance to win some money with it, as they've hyped up the challenge which just started taking sign-ups for starting February 12th:

Want a chance to win $300 by eating pizza with a friend? The Cicis Pizza Challenge has arrived in Evansville!!! Team sign-ups begin IN-PERSON ONLY February 12th. A drawing will be held weekly to determine the contestants. The ballots will be emptied at the end of each month. Teams will have 24 hours to respond and pay the non-refundable $50 submission fee once called or we will move on to the next team. $300 cash prize for the team that completes the challenge! Evansville, IN location only.

The Challenge

The challenge costs $50 to participate in, which is non refundable. Then you and one other person have a 60 minute time limit to eat an entire 28" one-topping pizza (roughly 42 slices ranging in size) and down 2 large drinks with no ice. the kicker is that you're not allowed to leave the table, stand up or throw up, otherwise you lose the challenge. Any team who beats it gets awarded $300.

When I was younger this challenge would have been easy work, but now that I'm older, I don't know if my stomach could handle this amount of food all at once. Do you think you could pull this one off with a friend?