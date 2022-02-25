Yes, There Really is a Shop for All Things Cornhole in Kalamazoo

Years and years ago, I was visiting family in Kentucky and had yet to hear of this game called cornhole. And, to be honest, when they invited me to the backyard for a 'round of cornholing' I was, understandably, confused. Thankfully, it turned out to be a really enjoyable afternoon.

Now, cornhole has grown into a pro sport with competitions and even an American Cornhole Leauge.

Locally, Kalamazoo has its own host of tournaments aptly named Kalamazoo Cornhole. If you're interested in showing off your skills, they are involved with things like regional competitions. Stay up to date by following them on Facebook.

However, if you're just an average cornhole player that likes to toss around a couple of bags while sipping a beer in the backyard, Kalamazoo Cornhole has a store called Kalamazoo Cornhole, Etcetera that offers all things cornhole related:

Located inside of Kalamazoo Kitty's Marketplace in Portage, Kalamazoo Cornhole Etcetera also offers other games like Euchre, lamps created from old bottles of whiskey, and leather koozies. You know, all of the things essential to having a great cornhole game.

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo Cornhole Etcetera also creates custom boards to pay tribute to your favorite sports team and more:

While it feels like the majority of us only learned about cornhole within the last 20 years or so, it's actually been around for much longer.

According to cornholecanvas.com, cornhole was being played on university campuses in Ohio as far back as 1960. They go on to say that it's believed Native Americans from the Blackhawk Tribe in Illinois played cornhole by using dried animal bladders filled with corn kernels and could be the origin of the game in the United States.

New to cornhole and curious about the 'official' rules? Check out this quick video from the American Cornhole Association:

You Could Own & Live In This Allegan Bowling Alley It's recently been made public that the owners of the Snowden Sunset Lanes building are now looking to sell the bowling alley in the hopes that the business can once again thrive under new ownership.