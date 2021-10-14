Controversial Halloween Decorations at Scene of 2003 Murders

UPDATE: The Halloween decorations have been removed by the home owner as of Thursday, October 14th.

Almost 20 years ago, there was a brutal murder of three people inside a home in Walker, MI. Today there is a Halloween display set up in the yard of that home that is causing quite a bit of controversy.

It was January 22nd, 2003, when a then 17-year-old teen named Jon Siesling killed his mother Sharon and his two sisters inside the home on Walker Avenue (just north of Three Mile Road). He used a baseball bat to beat two of the victims before stabbing them, and cut the throat of the third victim. Siesling's father was not at home at the time of the murders.

For years, people have driven by that house after it has become a sort of morbid tourist attraction for people wondering just where the murders occurred.

The house now has new owners. This year the owners have put up a display in the front yard of that home for Halloween that depicts what happened at that home almost two decades ago.

In the front yard there are three headstones placed side-by-side along with crime scene tape. The front door has the words "Help Us" written in what looks like dripping blood. There are also bloody handprints on the door and front window.

The current owners of the home, who wish to remain anonymous, say they were friends with the murder victims and knew the family back in 2003. They report that they were actually part of the clean up crew after the police completed their investigation of the crime scene.

The owners say that people have been slowing down to gawk and take photos of the home for years. Now they have something to look at.

Siesling, who is now 36, was sentenced to life without parole in 2004 and will spent the rest of his life behind bars.

Here is a video of the story Fox 17 did on this Halloween display...