Michiganders Should Never Get Coney Dogs from This One Place

Everyone tells me to avoid eating Coneys from this one place. What do you think?

The shade thrown at a Michigander that loves Ohio style Coney Dogs is real. I will pick one specific Coney out of Ohio over any other. It's worth noting that the East Coast isn't even a part of this debate. It's all about Detroit, Fort Wayne and Cincinnati Coney Dogs. When most people in the United States think of Coney Dogs, they likely think of Coney Island New York. Taste Atlas points out that Coney dogs originated in Michigan,

It was invented in Michigan, and three businesses claim to be its original birthplace - American Coney Island in Detroit, Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit and Todoroff's Original Coney Island in Jackson.

Skyline Chili - Locations in Indiana and Ohio

Skyline Chili's Coney Dogs based out of Cincinnati, Ohio are my favorite. I promise you, it's the only I like better out of Ohio. If for some reason I can't have Skyline while in Ohio, Gold Star Chili isn't bad.

Duly's Place Coney Island in Detroit

The Coney puritans swear by Duly's Place Coney Island in Detroit. The Google reviews for this place are off the chart.

Other widely popular Coney Dog spots in Michigan include Angelo's Coney Island in Flint, Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit and National Coney Island in Clawson.

Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island

Apparently, one of the top Coney Dog restaurants on the planet is out of Fort Wayne, Indiana? Yeah, I ended that sentence with a question mark. Next you're going to tell me that IU has a football team. Cards on the table, I haven't had a coney dog from Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island yet. If you have, let me know how you liked it in the comments.

Where is your favorite place to get Coney Dogs? Let us know in the comments.

