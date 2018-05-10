Coming Monday To Downtown Kalamazoo: Another Traffic Nightmare

It's only a block, but it could be a big pain in the....for getting around downtown Kalamazoo for the near future.

Monday is the first phase of the reconstruction of Rose St.

Northbound Rose Street between Michigan Avenue and Academy Street will be closed beginning May 14 through June 1 as the initial phase of the Rose Street Reconstruction Project begins. The project will include the reconstruction of Rose Street, including upgrades to water main, sanitary and storm sewers, fire hydrant replacement, ADA sidewalks, curb & gutter work, and new signage. - City of Kalamazoo release

Given the amount of one-way streets in downtown, a little planning will be necessary for gettting around, even on weekends, when people who don't normally come to downtown, come to the area for recreational and entertainment purposes.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Here's something that could make this project even more fun. From the city's release: "Over the course of the project there will be four phases of detours on Rose Street."

The city hopes this project ends in August. (of 2018)