Writer for Some of TV’s Biggest Comedies is a Hackett Graduate

Did you know a Kalamazoo native has been a comedy writer for shows like Modern Family, Community and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia?

While watching an older episode of Modern Family the other day, specifically the "Ringmaster Keifth" episode from 2017, I was surprised by the Kalamazoo reference. Then my fiance', a Hackett graduate, pointed out that one of the writers, Megan Ganz, went to her school. It didn't take much digging to find an incredible resume of comedy writing.

Kalamazoo Native Megan Ganz's Writing Credits

Megan Ganz who graduated from Hackett Catholic Central High School in 2002, also graduated with Honors from the University of Michigan in 2006.

