Comedian And SNL Star Coming To Lapeer this Summer.

You know him from the hilarious movie with Wil Ferrell 'A Night at the Roxbury' and as a former cast member of SNL and now you can see him in person this summer in Lapeer. That's right - the one and only Chris Kattan will be performing a comedy show at Flanagan's Pub.

The show date is set for Monday, August 1st. Tickets are priced at $25 and $35.

This is just one of many great comedians that Flanagan's Pub owner Aaron Corneail, has brought to Lapeer. I just saw Bobcat Goldthwait there a few weeks ago and the show was incredible. There seems to be no end to the talent he is lining up and I love it.

I think you know as well as I do, that this show will indeed sell out. Do not wait to get your tickets. There is not a bad seat in the house at Flanagan's Pub. Nowhere else can you see entertainment this close and personal. I am so excited about this!

In the meantime, if you have yet to check out Flanagan's Pub in downtown Lapeer, what are you waiting for? Comedian and actor Jimmy 'JJ' Walker will be there on Thursday, June 9th. You can grab your tickets here.

In addition to the comedy shows, Flanagan's Pub also has live music, line dancing, and more. Stay up to date with upcoming events by following Flanagan's Pub on Facebook.

I look forward to seeing you there soon! Now excuse me while I go watch 'A Night at the Roxbury' again.

