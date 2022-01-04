Update 1/6/22 11:15 AM - This show is sold out. Thank you so much for your support.

Former Detroit Red Wings hockey player Darren McCarty is bringing his Slap Stick Comedy Tour to Lapeer this February. This truly is a one-of-a-kind experience and I have all of the details for you.

Where is Darren McCarty going to be performing?

#25 will be performing at Flanagan's Pub, located at 10 East Neppesing Street in downtown Lapeer. McCarty played for the Wings from 1992-2009 and was known for his on-ice fights and for taking no crap. McCarty is also a musician and a marijuana advocate.

When is the comedy show?

The show date is Saturday, February 12th at 7:00 PM. Doors will open at 6:30 PM.

How much are the tickets?

$30 Blue: Premium bar seating next to the stage

$25 Yellow: Standard bar seating

$25 Green: Premium table seating

$20 Red: Back of house and around pool tables

Flanagan's Pub

Guests will be seated together wherever possible but all tables will be filled to capacity. If your party can fill a table, you will be assigned that particular table. Otherwise, you will be seated with other attendees. Believe me, when I tell you, there is not a bad seat in the house at Flanagan's Pub. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. If you are planning on attending, I recommend getting your tickets ASAP.

Will Darren McCarty be doing any type of meet and greet with show patrons?

Yes, there will be a meet and greet immediately after the show. Fans are encouraged to bring a hockey jersey for Darren McCarty to sign.

Shout out to Aaron Corneail, owner of Flanagan's Pub - since opening he and his team have continued to bring top-notch entertainment to Lapeer. You can see a video of Darren McCarty on the news talking about his show and more. The news piece is from 2018 - obviously, Darren has been doing this for a while, and he is a total pro. Do not miss this show.

