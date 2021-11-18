Hey Buuuddy, Pauly is Shore Performing Four Shows in West Michigan Next Year

If you grew up in the 90s and didn't quote Pauly Shore, um, are you even a 90s kid? "Hey buuu-uddy" we all just wanted to be "wheezin' the juu-uuice"!

Pauly Shore was EVERYWHERE back in the day, on MTV, in the "best" movies: Son in Law, Encino Man, In the Army Now, Biodome...

Well, actor, comedian, filmmaker, and 90s icon Pauly Shore is coming to West Michigan next year.

He's doing a total of four shows, put on by Full House Comedy, which is a brand of seven comedy venues in West Michigan.

Sept. 15, 2022 - Pauly Shore is performing an early show and a late show at Park Theater in Holland.

Sept. 16, 2022 - Pauly Shore is performing an early show and a late show at Rockford Lanes in Rockford.

As far as what Mr. Shore has been up to since appearing in our favorite 90s movies:

Pauly went on to star and produce in his own projects including Pauly Shore is Dead for 20th Century Fox, as well as Vegas is My Oyster, and Pauly-Tics both available on Crackle. Pauly is currently producing a six-part documentary series based off of his original documentary Pauly Shore Stands Alone. Additionally, Pauly recently debuted the video portion of his podcast Pauly Shore Podcast Show, on Crackle featuring guests like Judd Apatow (movie director), Irving Azoff (manager of The Eagles), and Ziggy Marley (reggae superstar). Pauly remains hard at work on a historical documentary of his life spanning the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s about his life growing up at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood. He recently played Stephen Miller in a viral Funny or Die video and stars in an original Funny or Die sketch with Bobby Lee, Jay Mohr and Richard Schiff. He also just produced an animation short entitled Pauly Shore's Mr. Wiezel Goes To Washington, which is featured on Funny or Die.

And, obviously, doing stand-up. From a look at his Instagram, he performs quite a bit in Las Vegas.

Well, it'll be cool to welcome the Wiezel to West Michigan!